Glorida M Dawson

Gloria Mae Dawson, age 72 of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Friday, February 16,2018 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and enjoyed playing bingo and her guitar. Mrs. Dawson was born June 13, 1945 the daughter of the late Charles and Addie (Plank) Baker. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Perry Dawson; one sister – Margaret Gash; two brothers – Jeffrey and Charles Baker. Mrs. Dawson is survived by six children – Mark Baker (Valerie Cooper) of Aberdeen, Ohio, Terry Childers (David Amyx) of Aberdeen, Ohio, Perry Dawson (Tammy) of Aberdeen, Ohio, Gail Mchone (George Casey) of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Tina Arias of Aberdeen, Ohio and Crystal Dawson (Thomas Reynolds) of Aberdeen, Ohio; four step-children – Mary Huffman (Doug) of Ripley, Ohio, Danny Dawson of Ripley, Ohio, Venita Smith of Felicity, Ohio and Penny Dawson of Sterns, Kentucky; twenty-six grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren; one sister – Joann Gagham of Felicity, Ohio; two brothers – Stanley Baker of West Union, Ohio and James Baker of Felicity, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com