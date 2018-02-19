Preliminary May primary ballot set

By Wayne Gates –

The preliminary May 8 primary election ballot in Brown County is set.

The following individuals will be running for office in the county, pending approval of their petitions by the Brown County Board of Elections on February 15.

Any candidate who is found to have turned in an insufficient number of valid signatures will not be placed on the ballot.

The only Democrat running for county office is Margaret Triplett for county auditor, and she is unopposed. Triplett will face incumbent Brown County Auditor Jill Hall, who is also running unopposed in the primary. Hall and Triplett will face each other in the November 6 general election.

The only contested races in the May primary will be found on the Republican ballot.

At the top of the ticket is a battle for a county commissioner seat. Incumbent commissioner Tony Applegate is being challenged by David Daniel. The winner will take office in January of 2018 because no democrats are running for the office in the primary.