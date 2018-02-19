G’Town Elementary students celebrate 100th day

By Martha B. Jacob –

Each year teachers and students at the Georgetown Elementary School celebrate their 100th Day of school, which began in August, in many fun ways, according to the Elementary School Principal, Nina Miller.

“Our actual 100th day fell on a snow day this year so it changed a little,” Principal Miller explained. “Especially in the lower grades the kids go all out in their celebrating.

“Some of the things our teachers did in the kindergarten class included of course, counting to 100 a lot, they did 100 exercises, counting the entire time, every 100 minutes the kids got up and did the chicken dance all day long.”