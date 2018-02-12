Villages fighting EMT shortage

By Wayne Gates –

The Georgetown Fire Department needs help.

Village Administrator Art Owens said that twenty certified fire and EMS volunteers are needed to fully staff the department to meet the needs of the public.

“As someone who has been in fire and EMS for 36 years, I can tell you that it’s a real problem right now,” said Owens.

“It’s a regional problem, it’s not just a Georgetown problem. The volunteer base is drying up.”

Georgetown currently pays for part-time staffing from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Volunteers make up the rest of the runs. Owens said that the current system is reaching a breaking point.