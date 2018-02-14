Raymond D Enders

Raymond Dean Enders, age 81 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Sunday, February 11, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a retired Air Traffic Controller for the FAA and a Farmer. Raymond was born November 23, 1936 in Hopkins, Missouri the son of the late Eldon and Lelia (Mitchell) Enders. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother – Lawrence Enders and one sister – Virginia Diane Enders. Raymond Dean Enders, age 81 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Sunday, February 11, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a retired Air Traffic Controller for the FAA and a Farmer. Raymond was born November 23, 1936 in Hopkins, Missouri the son of the late Eldon and Lelia (Mitchell) Enders. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother – Lawrence Enders and one sister – Virginia Diane Enders.

Mr. Enders is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley (Sumy) Enders, whom he married June 12, 1960; three children – Michael Enders and wife Debi of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Lori Lentz and husband Mark of Liberty Township, Ohio and Donald Enders and wife Judy of McDonough, Georgia; seven grandchildren – Haylie and Sarah Enders both of McDonough, Georgia, Katelyn and Lauren Enders both of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Dana, William and Madison Lentz all of liberty Township, Ohio and one brother – Ken Enders and wife Martha of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 15, 2018 at the Mt.Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Ave. Mt,Orab, Ohio 45154. Joe Strunk will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at the church. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Mt.Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Ave., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154 or to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.