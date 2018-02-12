Major pot bust in Hamersville

On February 1, 2018 agents from the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force with assistance from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown Police Department executed a search warrant at 10707 East Side Rd. Hamersville, OH 45130.

The search of the residence revealed a sophisticated indoor marijuana growing operation, and clandestine lab for making Marijuana Butane Hash Oil (BHO). Marijuana Butane Hash Oil is produced through a volatile process that creates a more potent marijuana product. Agents seized an estimated $52,000.00 worth of Marihuana Plants, a large amount of Marijuana Butane Hash Oil, and the equipment used for the indoor grow and clandestine lab.

The suspect Shane Jarvis is currently incarcerated at the Brown County Jail on charges from an investigation by the Georgetown Police Department. Jarvis will now face additional charges including, Cultivation of Marijuana, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, Illegal Assembly of Chemicals to Manufacture, & Possession of Marijuana Hash Oil (Bulk Amount).

Anyone who has any drug information can contact the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force at (937)-378-2573.