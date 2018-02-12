Brenda Hoeper joins Chatfield College staff as the Coordinator of Volunteers. She will be responsible for coordinating the tutoring and mentoring programs at the Brown County and Over-the-Rhine campuses. This new position was created due to the increasing need for these supportive programs on campus.

“I have enjoyed being a part of the Chatfield community and am very thankful for the new opportunity to become involved in growing such important programs like mentoring and tutoring,” Brenda said.

The mentoring program matches students with volunteer mentor, based on career choices, backgrounds, interests and more.