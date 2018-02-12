Helen J Frost

Helen Juanita Frost, 86 of Sardinia, passed away Saturday February 10, 2018 at Mercy Clermont Hospital in Batavia.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Dale Frost. She is survived by 3 sons: Alan D (LuAnn), Charles (Cathy Kesler) and Forest Lee (Anita) Frost, 1 daughter: Laura (Greg) Richmond, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 1 sister: Frances Van Epps.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Beam-Fender Funeral Home, Sardinia. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service. Burial will be in the Buford Cemetery.