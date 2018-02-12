Brenda S. Deaton, age 69 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Friday, February 9, 2018 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was retired from housekeeping for the Batavia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Batavia, Ohio. Brenda was born January 30, 1949 in Jackson, Kentucky the daughter of the late Woodrow and Pearlie (Vires) Gabbard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son – Robert Deaton and three sisters – Judy Hinkle, Virginia Hinkle and Lois Kidwell. Mrs. Deaton is survived by her husband of forty-nine years – James Deaton, whom she married on June 1, 1968; one daughter – Deborah Bailey and husband Chad of Williamsburg, Ohio; one son – Craig Deaton and wife Krystal of Williamsburg, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kyle Bailey, Devaney Deaton and Katie Deaton all of Williamsburg, Ohio; two brothers – Larry Gabbard of Breman, Indiana and Gary Gabbard of Mt. Orab, Ohio and two sisters – Geraldine Fields of Norwood, Ohio and Kathy Combs and husband Don of Jackson, Kentucky. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 15, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.