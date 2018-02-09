M. Mary Crawford, age 90 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was the co-owner with her husband of the former Crawford Dry Cleaners in Georgetown, Ohio, a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church and the volunteer coordinator for the former Brown County General Hospital. Mrs. Crawford was born July 8,1927 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Louis Fredrick and Marguerite (Fichter) Enderle. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Roger Crawford in 1998; one son – Mark Crawford and two brothers – Will and Bill Enderle. Mrs. Crawford is survived by two daughters – Babe Beasley and husband John of Georgetown, Ohio and Jan Kattine and husband Walt of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Justin Beasley,Jordan and Dylan Kattine, Matthew, Sara, Emily and Mark Crawford; eight great-grandchildren – Grant, Cole and Mac Beasley, Quinn, Waylon and Olivia Kattine and Tyler and Jaidyn Garcia and two sisters-in-law – Marlene and Dottie Enderle both of Cincinnati, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown,Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Villa Georgetown Activities Fund, 8065 Dr. Faul Road, Georgetown OH 45121 or to the Georgetown United Methodist Church, 217 S. Main Street, Georgetown OH 45121. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com