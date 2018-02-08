Lady Rockets dominate for win over the Wildcats

By Wade Linville –

In a dominating court performance it was the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets cruising to a 74-29 victory over the visiting Whiteoak Lady Wildcats on Feb. 1.

The Lady Rockets were led in scoring in the Feb. 1 win by junior guard Cecilia Murphy, who racked up 30 points.

Murphy buried five three-pointers in the Lady Rocket win while sinking seven shots from inside the arc and connecting on one-of-two attempts from the charity stripe.

Also reaching double figures in scoring in the Feb. 1 win was junior Hannah Wiederhold, who shot for 11 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Fayetteville senior Haley Moore finished with nine points while hammering the boards for 10 rebounds.

Fayetteville’s Taylor Malone pulled down 13 rebounds in the win while shooting for eight points.

Leading the Lady Rockets in rebounding against the Wildcats was Brinli Crosley with 15 boards to go along with four points.

The Lady Rockets were quick out the gate, rising to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter against the Wildcats.

The Lady Rockets went on to outscore the Lady Wildcats 18-6 in the second quarter to hold a 38-15 lead at halftime.

The Lady Rockets returned in the second half to outscore the Lady Wildcats 23-10 in the third quarter, upping their lead to 61-25, and they capped off their 45-point victory by outscoring the Lady Wildcats 13-4 in the fourth quarter.

Fayetteville-Perry High School’s 30-year head basketball coach Toby Sheets was pleased to see many of his former players come out to the “Launch Pad” on Feb. 1 for Lady Rocket Alumni Night, celebrating three decades of high school girls basketball at Fayetteville.

“It was very motivational for me to see all the alumni, so many memories there,” said Sheets. “Coaching has become a way of life for me. It doesn’t seem like it has been 30 years.”

The Lady Rockets are scheduled to be back in action on Feb. 6, as they venture to Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School to face the Lady Jays.

The Lady Rockets will wrap up their regular season schedule with games against Peebles and Felicity-Franklin.

The Lady Rockets (8-11) are the No. 4 seed for this year’s Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Monroe High School and will take on No. 6 seed Yellow Springs (6-14) in round of sectional tourney play on Feb. 17.

“I felt the ladies played fast vs.Whiteoak, We’ve really been stressing the fast break more and more,” said Sheets. “I know most folks understand that I have always been a fast break type of coach, but this group for whatever reason has been slow to pick it up. I am happy to see us get more opportunities shooting the ball. We shot 97 shots against Whiteoak and that number makes me feel good about the direction of the program playing faster.”

“The tourney draw went well,” Sheets added. “The top two teams, Cedarville and Legacy Christian, went in opposite brackets so we placed ourselves in what I feel is the best possible spot. We have a chance to win a couple games on the way to the Sectional Final where we would play Legacy Christian for the championship. The team is working hard everyday and still improving, We want to keep the Lady Rocket tradition going not just for ourselves but for all alumni and for our community. We will represent Fayetteville with pride and dignity throughout the tournament and are looking forward to it.”