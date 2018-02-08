Bronco bowlers wrap up regular season with 3rd place finish in SBAAC American Division

The Western Brown High School boys bowling team wrapped up their first regular season with a third place finish in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Tournament last weekend and placed third in the SBAAC American Division with an 8-7 record after finishing their regular season of league play with Tuesday’s 2,138-2,082 win over Batavia. Special recognition goes out to Western Brown’s Austin Grammar and Chris Lukemire for bowling for individual scores of over 600 each in the three series SBAAC Tournament. Grammar was the Broncos’ high bowler in the win over Batavia with an individual series score of 449. From the left, are Christian Laroli, Gage Strunk, Wesley O’Hara, Austin Grammar, Chris Lukemire, Brandon Huddleston, Noah Hiler, and Caleb Fite. Not pictured is Lane Sexton.