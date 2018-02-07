Sawyers gets four years

By Wayne Gates –

Thomas Sawyers was sentenced to four years in prison on Jan. 29. He will also pay a $2000 fine and register as a sex offender for the next 25 years.

Sawyers pleaded guilty to two felony counts on Jan. 17. They were Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a first degree felony, and Compelling Prostitution, a third degree felony.

Common Pleas Judge Scott Guswieler sentenced Sawyers to four years on the corrupt activity charge and three years on the compelling prostitution charge. He ordered that the sentences be served concurrently, or at the same time.