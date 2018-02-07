Frazier,Hospice of Hope honored by Chamber

By Martha B. Jacob –

More than 145 Brown County Chamber members attended the 2017 Drucker Award and Lifetime Achievement Award Business Breakfast on Monday morning, Jan. 29 held at the Georgetown Church of Christ Fellowship Hall.

Attendees were welcomed by president of the chamber Darrin Schneider who introduced State Representative Doug Green who introduced the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, James Frazier, currently the Superintendent of the Brown County Education Services Center.

Next on the agenda, Kavin Cartmell, executive director of Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley stepped up to the microphone to accept the 2017 Drucker Award, sponsored by First State Bank.

The Drucker Award of Distinction is an annual presentation recognizing local businesses that have accomplished “Achievement in Business Excellence.”