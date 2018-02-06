William R Marshall Thelma L Poff Donald L Kellum Caryol Greenhill Michael G Schosky Patricia L Hamilton Patricia A Stultz Donald L Gallagher Esther A Stinson Warriors top Ripley for 5th straight victory Broncos rise to 11-5 Rockets pluck the Jays Lady Warriors in tight war for SHAC title Eastern holds softball/baseball clinic Marilyn F Chandler Viola J Davis Bedford Q Clinton Mary J Barr Jail project to be delayed 40 assets program successful G’Town looks for Gaslight manager Lady Broncos climb to 9-5 with win at Georgetown Rockets 2nd in SHAC Division II standings after victories over Manchester, Fairfield Broncos advance to Division I, Region 8 semifinals G-Men rise to 8-0 in SBAAC Nat’l Division with win over CNE Linville to receive SW District Athletic Board Media Award Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats Donna L Giles Ada E Arnett Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey More details in Sawyers case Soccer team honored in G’town Seven indicted by grand jury Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin 2017 busy for prosecutor’s office Property tax bills on the way Fire engine restoration project moves forward Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Two charged in body dumping case Eight charged by Brown County grand jury FP considers all computer classes Continued frigid temperatures forecasted Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held
Obituaries

Caryol Greenhill

About

Written by News Democrat 1 Comment

Caryol Greenhill age 68 of Ripley, OH, passed away Sunday February 4, 2018 at the Mt. Orab Mercy Medical Center. She was born August 19, 1949 in Russellville, OH the daughter of the late Herbert and Gladys (Seaman) Rockey. She was a pharmacy tech at CVS in Georgetown. Surviving her is her loving husband Ken Greenhill of Ripley, 1 sister; Janice Yazell and husband Danny of Ash Ridge, 2 nephews; Scott Yazell of West Union and Joe Yazell of Russellville, numerous aunts and uncles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday February 8, 2018 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home with Father Dohrman Byers officiating. Burial will be at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Friends and Families may sign Caryol’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.

One comment:

  1. Caryol was a truly kind and caring person. I have a lot of fond memories from former years and will miss her and her first Christmas card every year which always brought a smile to my face. May God keep her in His care and offer comfort to her family.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat