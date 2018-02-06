Caryol Greenhill age 68 of Ripley, OH, passed away Sunday February 4, 2018 at the Mt. Orab Mercy Medical Center. She was born August 19, 1949 in Russellville, OH the daughter of the late Herbert and Gladys (Seaman) Rockey. She was a pharmacy tech at CVS in Georgetown. Surviving her is her loving husband Ken Greenhill of Ripley, 1 sister; Janice Yazell and husband Danny of Ash Ridge, 2 nephews; Scott Yazell of West Union and Joe Yazell of Russellville, numerous aunts and uncles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday February 8, 2018 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home with Father Dohrman Byers officiating. Burial will be at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Friends and Families may sign Caryol’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.