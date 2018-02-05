Patricia L Hamilton

Patricia Lynn Hamilton, age 61 of Hamersville, Ohio died Friday, February 2, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Care Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Hamilton was born October 7, 1956 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Homer and Mary (Adams) Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband of twenty-six years – Michael Eugene Hamilton, whom she married February 15, 1974; one son – Michael Brandon Hamilton; one grandson – Shelby Lee McIntosh and three brothers – Ronald and Jerry Smith and Kenny Brookbank.

Patricia is survived by three children – Rebecca Wood and husband Steven of Batavia, Ohio, Travis Hamilton of Union, Kentucky and Jeremy Hamilton and wife Erin of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Austin, Lane and Noah Hamilton and Ethan Wood and two sisters – Debbie Alexander and husband Arnold of Russellville, Ohio and Kathie Planck of Batavia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 8, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope

215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab OH 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com