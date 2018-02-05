Patricia A Stultz

Patricia Ann Stultz, age 87 of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away peacefully February 2, 2018 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker, a former employee at Kellogg’s Dry Cleaners in Maderia, Ohio for fourteen years, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Mrs. Stultz was born November 14, 1930 in Hamilton County, Ohio the daughter of the late Wallace and Catherine (Sullivan) Williamson. She was also preceded in death by one daughter – Donna Stultz. Patricia Ann Stultz, age 87 of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away peacefully February 2, 2018 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker, a former employee at Kellogg’s Dry Cleaners in Maderia, Ohio for fourteen years, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Mrs. Stultz was born November 14, 1930 in Hamilton County, Ohio the daughter of the late Wallace and Catherine (Sullivan) Williamson. She was also preceded in death by one daughter – Donna Stultz.

Mrs. Stultz is survived by her husband of sixty-four years – Roger P. Stultz, Sr. whom she married August 22, 1953; four children – Dara Schanker and husband Gene of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Treva Fitz and husband Matt of Merritt Island, Florida, Roger P. Stultz, Jr. of Tallahassee, Florida and Timothy P. Stultz of Lexington, Kentucky; eight grandchildren – Chad, Tori, Brett, Savannah, Skylar, Jencyn, Sawyer and Nick; four great grandchildren – Nathan, Grace, Elijah and Teddy; one brother-in-law; several sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 8, 2018 at the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Rev. Hank Albietz will be the Celebrant. Friends and family may call from 4:00 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Masses in Memory of Patricia Ann Stultz, St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville OH 45118 or to Hospice of Cincinnati East, 7691 Five Mile Road, Cincinnati OH 45230.