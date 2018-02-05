Michael G. Schosky, age 77, passed away at home Saturday, February 3, 2018, beloved husband of Janice Hitt-Schosky (nee Lyle), loving father of Ennette Schosky, Michael Schosky, Rhonda Hitt, Ronald (Penny) Hitt, Kevin Hitt, Robert (Paula) Hitt and Dale Hitt, cherished grandfather of Matt, Tim, Kevin, Joe, Ronald, Gene, Matt, Dawson, Tyler, Kasey Lee, Rachel, Rebekah and Courtney, devoted brother of Richard (Judy) Schosky, best friend Led (Skip) Webber, also survived by many good friends and relatives. Micheal was born November 8, 1940 to Theressa and Michael Schosky in Neville Island, Pennsylvania, he served in the U.S. Army for 6 years then worked as a computer engineer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, including Animal Rescue in Amelia, Ohio. He was a quiet man, very intelligent, never finding fault with anything, a very happy man that enjoyed life. Services will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service at 2pm. Burial will take place following the service at Bloom Rose Cemetery.