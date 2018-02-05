Michael G Schosky Patricia L Hamilton Patricia A Stultz Donald L Gallagher Esther A Stinson Warriors top Ripley for 5th straight victory Broncos rise to 11-5 Rockets pluck the Jays Lady Warriors in tight war for SHAC title Eastern holds softball/baseball clinic Marilyn F Chandler Viola J Davis Bedford Q Clinton Mary J Barr Jail project to be delayed 40 assets program successful G’Town looks for Gaslight manager Lady Broncos climb to 9-5 with win at Georgetown Rockets 2nd in SHAC Division II standings after victories over Manchester, Fairfield Broncos advance to Division I, Region 8 semifinals G-Men rise to 8-0 in SBAAC Nat’l Division with win over CNE Linville to receive SW District Athletic Board Media Award Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats Donna L Giles Ada E Arnett Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey More details in Sawyers case Soccer team honored in G’town Seven indicted by grand jury Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin 2017 busy for prosecutor’s office Property tax bills on the way Fire engine restoration project moves forward Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Two charged in body dumping case Eight charged by Brown County grand jury FP considers all computer classes Continued frigid temperatures forecasted Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers
Obituaries

Michael G Schosky

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Michael G. Schosky, age 77, passed away at home Saturday, February 3, 2018, beloved husband of Janice Hitt-Schosky (nee Lyle), loving father of Ennette Schosky, Michael Schosky, Rhonda Hitt, Ronald (Penny) Hitt, Kevin Hitt, Robert (Paula) Hitt and Dale Hitt, cherished grandfather of Matt, Tim, Kevin, Joe, Ronald, Gene, Matt, Dawson, Tyler, Kasey Lee, Rachel, Rebekah and Courtney, devoted brother of Richard (Judy) Schosky, best friend Led (Skip) Webber, also survived by many good friends and relatives.  Micheal was born November 8, 1940 to Theressa and Michael Schosky in Neville Island, Pennsylvania, he served in the U.S. Army for 6 years then worked as a computer engineer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, including Animal Rescue in Amelia, Ohio.  He was a quiet man, very intelligent, never finding fault with anything, a very happy man that enjoyed life.  Services will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 2:00 P.M.  Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service at 2pm.  Burial will take place following the service at Bloom Rose Cemetery.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat