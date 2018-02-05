Donald L Gallagher

Donald Lee Gallagher, age 78 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. Donald was born in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Hugh and Ruth (Belt) Gallagher. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers – Charles and John Gallagher and one niece – Debbie McCrary. Donald Lee Gallagher, age 78 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. Donald was born in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Hugh and Ruth (Belt) Gallagher. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers – Charles and John Gallagher and one niece – Debbie McCrary.

Mr. Gallagher is survived by one brother – George Gallagher of Georgetown, Ohio; three sisters – Laura Bernice Weaver of Georgetown, Ohio, Ruth Ann Gallagher of Cincinnati, Ohio and Vira Jean Gallagher of Columbus, Ohio and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Friday, February 2, 2018 at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the visitation.