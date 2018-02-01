Rockets pluck the Jays Lady Warriors in tight war for SHAC title Eastern holds softball/baseball clinic Marilyn F Chandler Viola J Davis Bedford Q Clinton Mary J Barr Jail project to be delayed 40 assets program successful G’Town looks for Gaslight manager Lady Broncos climb to 9-5 with win at Georgetown Rockets 2nd in SHAC Division II standings after victories over Manchester, Fairfield Broncos advance to Division I, Region 8 semifinals G-Men rise to 8-0 in SBAAC Nat’l Division with win over CNE Linville to receive SW District Athletic Board Media Award Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats Donna L Giles Ada E Arnett Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey More details in Sawyers case Soccer team honored in G’town Seven indicted by grand jury Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin 2017 busy for prosecutor’s office Property tax bills on the way Fire engine restoration project moves forward Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Two charged in body dumping case Eight charged by Brown County grand jury FP considers all computer classes Continued frigid temperatures forecasted Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed
Rockets pluck the Jays

Written by News Democrat
Fayetteville’s Zak Smyth buries a field goal during a non-league game this season.

 

By Wade Linville – 

Coming off a heart breaking 38-36 league loss to West Union on Jan. 23 to mark their second conference loss of the season, the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays fell to the visiting Fayetteville-Perry Rockets 58-38 in conference play on Jan. 26.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the kids,” said Fayetteville-Perry head coach Jason Iles following his Rockets’ win at Ripley. “Every kid that stepped in there did his job. We facilitated (and) we moved the basketball but, defensively, I thought we played outstanding. We played a little zone, we mixed it up a little bit, and we knew where there shooters were. That was the game plan.”
Fayetteville senior Luke Wiederhold led the way in scoring for the Rockets in the win at Ripley, racking up 23 points. Wiederhold also hammered the boards for 11 rebounds to record a double-double in the win over Ripley.
Also recording a double-double in the win was Fayetteville senior Zak Smyth with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“Zak is my rim protector. He’s played varsity basketball since he was a sophomore and what a tough kid,” Iles said of his senior center. He’s came a long way these past couple of weeks (and) he’s been playing really, really well. We threw it inside to him early and he had seven points there in the first quarter, seven of our 17 (in the first period). He got us off on the right track and he made a couple of big buckets there late.”
Fayetteville’s sophomore guard Christopher Murphy was another Rocket to contribute big in the win at Ripley, going 13-of-19 from the charity stripe to finish with 13 points.
Fayetteville’s junior guard Bowen Doane ended the night with eight points and six rebounds.
The only Ripley player to reach double figures in scoring against the Rockets was senior Ryan Harney with 11 points.
Ripley senior Brian Dunn ended the night with eight points.
The win at Ripley boosted the Rockets to a 6-4 record in SHAC play, just two games behind the Peebles Indians who lead the way in SHAC Division II standings with a 7-2 record.
The Rockets were scheduled to return to SHAC play on Feb. 2 as they hosted the Eastern Warriors.

