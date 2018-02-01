Lady Warriors in tight war for SHAC title

By Wade Linville –

The tight war for this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division I title continues as the Eastern Lady Warriors and North Adams Lady Green Devils were tied for first place in league standings heading into Thursday’s round of high school girls’ hoop action. The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs, suffering a loss to Eastern on Jan. 22, ranked a close second in SHAC Division I standings with an 8-2 record as of Feb. 1.

The Lady Warriors held a 14-5 overall record after falling to a skilled Miami Trace team on Jan. 25, but following up with a Jan. 29 league victory over the visiting West Union Lady Dragons.

The Lady Warriors were scheduled to host the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs on Feb. 1, and on Feb. 5 they will venture to Lucasville Valley High School for a non-league contest.