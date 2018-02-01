Eastern holds softball/baseball clinic Marilyn F Chandler Viola J Davis Bedford Q Clinton Mary J Barr Jail project to be delayed 40 assets program successful G’Town looks for Gaslight manager Lady Broncos climb to 9-5 with win at Georgetown Rockets 2nd in SHAC Division II standings after victories over Manchester, Fairfield Broncos advance to Division I, Region 8 semifinals G-Men rise to 8-0 in SBAAC Nat’l Division with win over CNE Linville to receive SW District Athletic Board Media Award Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats Donna L Giles Ada E Arnett Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey More details in Sawyers case Soccer team honored in G’town Seven indicted by grand jury Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin 2017 busy for prosecutor’s office Property tax bills on the way Fire engine restoration project moves forward Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Two charged in body dumping case Eight charged by Brown County grand jury FP considers all computer classes Continued frigid temperatures forecasted Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade
Eastern holds softball/baseball clinic

Mike Stefanski instructs young catchers during the Eastern Softball/Baseball Clinic held Jan. 28.

 

By Wade Linville – 

A large crowd of student/athletes ranging from ages nine and up ventured to Eastern Middle School on Sunday, Jan. 28 to take part in the annual Eastern Softball and Baseball Clinic, helping them prepare for the upcoming spring season.
Sessions included hitting, catching, baseball pitching, and softball pitching.
The hitting session was hosted by Bryan Conley, a professional hitting instructor with South Western Ohio Baseball Academy, former infielder for the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, and former hitting/infield instructor for the Cincinnati Reds.
The catching session was hosted by Mike Stefanski, former catcher in minor league baseball and the catching coordinator for the Cincinnati Reds.
The baseball pitching session was hosted by Mo Stanford, former Major League Baseball pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, and Minnesota Twins who is now a professional pitching instructor through South Western Ohio Baseball Academy.
Hosting the softball pitching session was Eastern High School’s own, Maria Johnson, a two-time All-Ohio pitcher who is a current local pitching instructor with accumulated years of professional training and experience.
Playing a significant role in helping to put together the clinic was Jeff Johnson, who is well-known locally for his assistance with the Eastern High School softball program and Eastern athletics.
“I’m really happy with the turnout this year,” said Eastern High School head baseball coach Steve Goetz. “We have some great instructors here and this is great for the kids.”
According to Johnson, future plans may include an Eastern softball/baseball clinic that lasts for more than one day, giving more local student/athletes the opportunity to take part.

