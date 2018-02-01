Broncos rise to 11-5

By Wade Linville –

After falling to the Goshen Warriors 74-66 in a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division battle at Western Brown High School on Jan. 26, the Western Brown Broncos got back to their winning ways, claiming non-league victories over the Hillsboro Indians and the Georgetown G-Men.

The Broncos played host to the now 11-4 Georgetown G-Men in Tuesday’s round of high school boys’ hoop action, and it was the home standing Broncos coming away with a narrow 48-44 victory to up their overall record to 11-5 on the season.

The Broncos got off to a good start in their Jan. 26 league bout against Goshen, holding a 22-18 lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Broncos were outscored 20-9 in the second period to trail 38-31 heading into the locker room for halftime break.

It was Western Brown winning a close third quarter 16-15 to trail by only six (53-47) heading into the fourth frame, but the Warriors sealed the victory by outscoring the Broncos 21-19 in the final period of play.

Western Brown’s junior guard finished with 14 points in the Jan. 26 league contest against Goshen, burying a pair of three-pointers, sinking one shot from inside the arc, and connecting on six-of-eight attempts from the foul line.

Western Brown senior Elijah Smith finished the game with 13 pints, burying five shots from inside the arc and one three-pointer.

Leading all scorers in the contest was Goshen’s Tony Moore with 17 points.