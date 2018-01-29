Mary J Barr

Mary Jane Barr (née Brown) of Cheviot, OH. Beloved mother of Sharon (Glenn) Miller of Mt. Orab, OH; loving grandmother of Christopher Laub of Mt. Orab, OH; caring aunt of Trisha Popov of Bridgetown, OH. Mrs. Barr passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the age of 75. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Barr, and her parents, Robert W. and Ruth Deloris (née Schroder) Barr. Mrs. Barr was a retired teamster. She opened the first coffee shop in Brown County called CuppaCoffee in Mt. Orab. She is deeply missed by her family and friends. Memorial service 7 PM Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, OH where friends will be received from 6 PM until the time of service.