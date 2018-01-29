Jail project to be delayed

By Wayne Gates –

The Brown County Jail expansion project will be delayed by at least three months.

The Brown County Commissioners ended the contract after WAI Construction told them in a meeting earlier this month that the project would cost another $272,000 than originally estimated.

Rather than pay the additional money, the commissioners chose to end the relationship with WAI and put the project back out for bids.

Scott Moore, Vice-President for Business Development for WAI Construction, told the News Democrat, “We are disappointed that we could not come to terms on the Construction Services portion of the contract. We had a great relationship with everyone involved in Brown County and we wish the project well.”

The 40 man dormitory, which was the first part of the three phase project, was originally expected to open in late fall of this year. The delay is likely to push that completion date into 2019.