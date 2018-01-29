G’Town looks for Gaslight manager

By Martha B. Jacob –

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce has been managing the events at the Gaslight Theater in Georgetown for the last few years, but recently made the decision to not renew its contract with the Village of Georgetown. The theater is now available to other groups or individuals who are interested in managing the beautiful theater.

The Gaslight historic theater has been an integral part of the community since it was built in 1907 as a vaudeville house and was the first theater in Georgetown to show “talkies”. It stayed in use as a movie theater until 1962. It was refurbished in 2000. The building once housed the Georgetown Fire Department, police department, mayor’s office, utility offices and council chambers on the first floor.