Bedford Q Clinton

Bedford Quitman Clinton, age 80 of Sardinia,Ohio died Thursday, January 25, 2018 at his residence. He was a retired printer pressman for Metro Web. Bedford was born November 6, 1937 in Cookeville, Tennesseethe son of the late William Bedford and Savannah (Pippin) Clinton. In additionto his parents, he was preceded in deathby five brothers and four sisters. Mr. Clinton is survived by his wife – Judy (Burke)Clinton; two daughters – Terrie Massman and husband Richard and Traci Clintonall of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three sons – Timothy Clinton and wife Tammy of Shepherdsville,Kentucky, Tony Clinton and wife Mary of Lynchburg, Ohio and Todd Clinton ofSardinia, Ohio; two sisters – Gertie Madewell of Dayton, Ohio and Lori Pippinof Cookeville, Tennessee; fifteen grandchildren and fifteen greatgrandchildren. Funeral services will be heldat 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab,Ohio. Rev. Sam Talley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Buford Cemetery in Buford,Ohio. Condolences may be sent tothe family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com