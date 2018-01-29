40 assets program successful G’Town looks for Gaslight manager Lady Broncos climb to 9-5 with win at Georgetown Rockets 2nd in SHAC Division II standings after victories over Manchester, Fairfield Broncos advance to Division I, Region 8 semifinals G-Men rise to 8-0 in SBAAC Nat’l Division with win over CNE Linville to receive SW District Athletic Board Media Award Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats Donna L Giles Ada E Arnett Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey More details in Sawyers case Soccer team honored in G’town Seven indicted by grand jury Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin 2017 busy for prosecutor’s office Property tax bills on the way Fire engine restoration project moves forward Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Two charged in body dumping case Eight charged by Brown County grand jury FP considers all computer classes Continued frigid temperatures forecasted Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games
The 40 Developmental Assets program is continuing to have a positive effect in Brown County.
The program is designed to help young people in schools focus on their strengths and improve grades, attendance and behavior in school.
It was recently funded to continue through 2018.
“Those funds go for programming in the schools. We have ten coordinators in the schools that are doing all kinds of work on the assets,” said Becky Cropper with the Brown County Educational Service Center.
“We are really excited.  We have data where we have a reduction in truancies, we have seen grades go up, we have seen a lot more interaction with the students.”
The funding for 2017 and 2018 was provided by a $7500 grant for each year from Interact For Health.

