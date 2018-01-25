Rockets 2nd in SHAC Division II standings after victories over Manchester, Fairfield

By Wade Linville –

With recent league wins over the Manchester Greyhounds and the Fairfield Lions, the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets ranked second in Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II standings with a record of 5-4 in conference play as of Jan. 25.

Leading the way in SHAC Division II standings as of Jan. 25 was the Peebles Indians with a conference record of 6-2.

Coming off a 60-46 win at home against the Greyhounds on Jan. 22, the Rockets pulled out a narrow 61-59 victory at home over Fairfield on Jan. 23.

The Rockets were scheduled to take on the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays in an SHAC contest on Jan. 26, and on Jan. 30 they will face the Blanchester Wildcats in a non-league game at Blanchester.