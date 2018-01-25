  • News Democrat
  • Linville to receive SW District Athletic Board Media Award
G-Men rise to 8-0 in SBAAC Nat’l Division with win over CNE Linville to receive SW District Athletic Board Media Award Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats Donna L Giles Ada E Arnett Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey More details in Sawyers case Soccer team honored in G’town Seven indicted by grand jury Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin 2017 busy for prosecutor’s office Property tax bills on the way Fire engine restoration project moves forward Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Two charged in body dumping case Eight charged by Brown County grand jury FP considers all computer classes Continued frigid temperatures forecasted Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker
Sports

Linville to receive SW District Athletic Board Media Award

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Wade Linville – sports editor for The Brown County Press, The News Democrat, and The Ripley Bee – was recently selected as one of two recipients of the Southwest District Athletic Board Media Service Award sponsored by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
Also selected to receive a 2018 Media Service Award from the SW District Athletic Board this year is WLWT-TV Sports Anchor Elise Jesse, of Cincinnati.
Linville and Jesse will be recognized as they receive their Media Awards on March 10 at the University of Dayton Arena during halftime of the Division I boys basketball game that tips off at 7 p.m.
In 1991, the OHSAA initiated a program entitled the Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity Program. One aspect of this program is to honor those special individuals who bring great recognition to the Southwest District’s high schools, coaches, and especially the student/athletes through media’s different forms. Each of Ohio’s six athletic districts was responsible for putting a process in place to gather nominations of individuals who fit this special category.
“I’m deeply honored to be selected as a recipient of this year’s Southwest District Athletic Board Media Award, but every successful, hard working sports journalist knows that we can’t do this job alone. It takes the assistance and support of the great coaches, athletic directors, and other school staff members we get the opportunity to work with,” said Linville. “Much thanks to those who have supported me over the years, and special thanks to my wife, Sharon, and our children, Christian and Kayla, for their support and understanding. For me, sports journalism is more than a job. It’s a way of life, and it’s a life I love.”
After working as a successful news and sports reporter in Brown County for nearly five years, Linville’s deep love for sports led him to take over as the sports editor of The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee newspapers in 2006.
Linville is a 1993 graduate of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School and completed journalism and psychology courses while attending Shawnee State University from 1994-95. He later received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Phoenix while working full-time as sports editor of The Brown County Press.
Linville has won numerous Ohio Newspaper Association Weekly Newspaper Hooper awards for photography, sports coverage, and special sections during his time as a sports editor/reporter in Brown County and has also received several Brown Publishing Company Editorial Excellence awards for news, sports writing, and photography.
Linville recently received notice that he is also the winner of at least two awards for sports coverage and photography from the Ohio News Media Association (formerly Ohio Newspaper Association) to be awarded during the 2018 ONMA Convention to be held Feb. 7-8 in Columbus.
Linville currently resides in Ripley with his wife of 22 years, Sharon, who is an employee of the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, and his son Christian, who is a freshman at Southern State Community College. Their 21-year-old daughter, Kayla Linville, is a senior at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth majoring in English and serving as president of her sorority.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat