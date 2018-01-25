Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets were able to end a three-game slide on Jan. 24, as they came off three straight losses to claim a 51-42 victory over the visiting Blanchester Lady Wildcats in a non-league contest.

The two teams were knotted at 15 apiece at the end of the first quarter, and the Lady Rockets went on to outscore the Wildcats 17-15 in the second period of play to hold a 32-30 advantage heading into the locker room for halftime break.

The Lady Rockets managed to outscore the Wildcats 10-9 in the third quarter to up their lead to 42-39, and they sealed the nine-point victory by outscoring the Wildcats 9-3 in the fourth quarter.

Leading the way for the Lady Rockets in their Jan. 24 win was 6’3” sophomore center Margo Thompson, who racked up 18 points to go along with nine rebounds.

Fayetteville’s Hannah Wiederhold fired for nine points in the win over Blanchester, , as did teammate Taylor Malone. Malone also pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Rockets on the boards.

Fayetteville senior Haley Moore and junior Cecilia Murphy contributed with six points apiece.

Leading all scorers in the contest was Blanchester’s Elecia Patton with 25 points.

The Lady Rockets rose to an overall record of 7-9 with the Jan. 24 win, and they were scheduled to face the Peebles Indian in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference game on the road Jan. 25.

The Lady Rockets are back in action Jan. 29, as they venture to Lynchburg-Clay High School to take on the Lady Mustangs.