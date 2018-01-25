Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats Donna L Giles Ada E Arnett Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey More details in Sawyers case Soccer team honored in G’town Seven indicted by grand jury Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin 2017 busy for prosecutor’s office Property tax bills on the way Fire engine restoration project moves forward Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Two charged in body dumping case Eight charged by Brown County grand jury FP considers all computer classes Continued frigid temperatures forecasted Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade
Lady Rockets tame the Wildcats

By Wade Linville – 

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets were able to end a three-game slide on Jan. 24, as they came off three straight losses to claim a 51-42 victory over the visiting Blanchester Lady Wildcats in a non-league contest.
The two teams were knotted at 15 apiece at the end of the first quarter, and the Lady Rockets went on to outscore the Wildcats 17-15 in the second period of play to hold a 32-30 advantage heading into the locker room for halftime break.
The Lady Rockets managed to outscore the Wildcats 10-9 in the third quarter to up their lead to 42-39, and they sealed the nine-point victory by outscoring the Wildcats 9-3 in the fourth quarter.
Leading the way for the Lady Rockets in their Jan. 24 win was 6’3” sophomore center Margo Thompson, who racked up 18 points to go along with nine rebounds.
Fayetteville’s Hannah Wiederhold fired for nine points in the win over Blanchester, , as did teammate Taylor Malone. Malone also pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Rockets on the boards.
Fayetteville senior Haley Moore and junior Cecilia Murphy contributed with six points apiece.
Leading all scorers in the contest was Blanchester’s Elecia Patton with 25 points.
The Lady Rockets rose to an overall record of 7-9 with the Jan. 24 win, and they were scheduled to face the Peebles Indian in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference game on the road Jan. 25.
The Lady Rockets are back in action Jan. 29, as they venture to Lynchburg-Clay High School to take on the Lady Mustangs.

