Sports

Lady Broncos climb to 9-5 with win at Georgetown

About

Written by Wade Linville
Western Brown’s Tessa Pinkerton launches a shot in the paint during the Lady Broncos’ Jan. 22 win at Georgetown.

 

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown Lady Broncos upped their overall record to 9-5 with a 54-43 road win over the Georgetown Lady G-Men on Jan. 22.
The Lady Broncos led by only four at halftime break, 28-24, but went on to outscore the Lady G-Men 26-19 in the second half to bring home the 11-point victory.
There were three Lady Broncos to reach double figures in scoring in the win at Georgetown. Western Brown’s Cana Kleemeyer, Rylie Young, and Emma Sams all shot for 10 points each to lead the way for the Lady Broncos.
Western Brown’s Gracie Fischer and Baylee Jones contributed with eight points apiece, while teammate Tessa Pinkerton shot for seven points in the Jan. 22 win.
The only Georgetown player to reach double figures was Lauren Carter with 12 points.
Georgetown’s Kennedy Underwood and Hailey Gregory ended the night with nine points apiece, while teammate Kim Seigla finished with seven points.
Georgetown’s Maddie Benjamin finished with six points.
The Lady G-Men dropped to an overall record of 4-11 with the Jan. 22 loss to the Lady Broncos.
GHS 14 10 8 9 – 43
WBHS 17 11 12 14 – 54

Georgetown (43): Seigla 2 2-2 7, Hailey Gregory 2 3-6 9, Benjamin 1 4-9 6, Carter 6 0-3 12, Underwood 4 1-3 9. Three-pointers: Hailey Gregory 2, Seigla 1. Team: 15 10-23 43.

Western Brown (54): Kleemeyer 2 6-6 10, Young 4 2-4 10, Sams 4 2-3 10, Fischer 2 4-6 8, Pinkerton 1 5-12 7, Jones 3 1-6 8. Wallace 0 1-2 1. Three-pointers: Jones 1. Team: 16 21-39 54.

