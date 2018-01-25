G-Men rise to 8-0 in SBAAC Nat’l Division with win over CNE

Gast leads way with 22 points –

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown G-Men were led by a 22-point performance from senior Luke Gast as they topped the Clermont Northeastern Rockets 73-64 in Wednesday’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division bout at Georgetown. The G-Men rose to a SBAAC National Division record of 8-0 with Wednesday’s win, remaining on top in league standings.

The G-Men were quick out the gate in Wednesday’s game, rising to a 22-9 lead before the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets heated up in the second period, outscoring the G-Men 21-20 in the frame. At halftime break, it was the G-Men leading 42-30.

The G-Men came off halftime break to outscore the Rockets 17-13 in the third quarter, upping their lead to 59-43.

The Rockets rallied in the fourth quarter to outscore the G-Men 21-14, but the G-Men were able to hold on for the nine-point victory.

Georgetown’s 6’7” junior center Noah Pack racked up 18 points to go along with 17 rebounds, recoding a double-double in the G-Men’s win over CNE.

Georgetown senior Logan Doss also shot for double figures in the win, finishing with 11 points.

Unbeaten in league play with an 8-0 record, the G-Men are well on their way to claiming the SBAAC National Division title, a significant improvement from last year’s 7-18 season.

“It’s still a journey, but after tonight we’re happy that we won the game,” said Georgetown head coach Doug Williams following the win over CNE. “But I told the kids that I’m not happy with the way we finished. We have to be able to play four quarters. We want to win the league, we want to be as good as we can be, and we want to make a tournament run. We want to do all of those things but we have got to get better. We can’t go up against a team in the sectional tournament, in a sectional championship, or in districts and give away the game at the end. So, we have to do a better job (at finishing).”

The G-Men were scheduled to host Portsmouth West for a non-league game on Jan. 27, and on Jan. 30 they will venture to Western Brown High School to face the home standing Broncos for a non-league contest.

After getting off to a slow start to trail the visiting Blanchester Wildcats in the first quarter of the Jan. 19 league bout at Georgetown High School, the home standing G-Men rallied back to lead 29-27 at halftime break and dominated the entire second half to pull off a 75-55 victory.

The Jan. 19 win marked the eighth of the season for the G-Men, as they upped their overall record to 8-3.

After 10 days off from game play with some cancellations coming in prior weeks due to inclement weather in addition to Jan. 19 marking Winter Homecoming Night at Georgetown High School, Georgetown head coach Doug Williams was concerned with the way his G-Men would perform in their second league game of the season against Blanchester. A great deal of stress was lifted from his shoulders as his G-Men came off halftime break to outscore the Wildcats 33-17 in the third quarter to hold a 62-44 lead heading into the final frame.

Coming off halftime break, the G-Men took complete control.

The G-Men were able to outscore the Wildcats 46-28 in the second half with three players reaching double figures in scoring.

Leading the way for the G-Men was 6’7” junior Noah Pack, who racked up 28 points and 22 rebounds in an impressive double-double performance.

Georgetown senior Luke Gast finished with 16 points, while senior teammate Logan Doss ended the night with 14 points.

Leading the way for the Wildcats were Jordan Stroud with 22 points and Brayden Sipple with 19 points.