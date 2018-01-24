Donna L Giles

Donna Lee Thompson Giles, age 76, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed away Sunday evening, January 21, 2018, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. She was born August 27, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald and Thelma Thompson. Donna was of the Church of Christ faith and was a homemaker. She enjoyed baking and was a proud grandmother and great grandmother, who loved her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Giles, and one grandson, Terry Lee Martin. Donna is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Kenneth Jackson of Ocala, Flordia, and Michael and Nicky Giles of Olive Hill, Kentucky; two daughters and one son-in-law, Linda and Danny Martin of Sardinia, Ohio, and Cindy Rhinehart of Hillsboro, Ohio; five step daughters, Donna Giles of Chillicothe, Ohio, Pam Norris and Stacy Williams, both of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sherry Marcus of Austin, Texas, and Kelly Giles of Santa Cruz, California; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one brother, Dale Thompson of Cincinnati, Ohio; and one sister, Barbara Pop of Northpoint, Florida. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. At the request of the family there will be no visitation or service. Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill, Kentucky, is caring for all arrangements for Donna Lee Thompson Giles. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland, Kentucky 41101. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com