Ada E Arnett

Ada Edith Arnett, age 86 of Russellville, Ohio, died Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Arnett was born February 8, 1931 in Pomeroyton, Kentucky the daughter of the late Ray and Evadna (Denniston) Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Charles Edward Arnett and one brother – Carl Hughes.

Mrs. Arnett is survived by three children – Kimberly Sorrentino of Russellville, Ohio, Mark Arnett of Russellville, Ohio and Robin Arnett of Kentucky; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and three brothers – Kenny Hughes and Estill Hughes, both of Russellville, Ohio and Cletis Hughes of Kentucky.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio. Cahall Funeral Home of Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

