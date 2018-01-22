Soccer team honored in G’town

By Wayne Gates –

The Georgetown Village Council held its first meeting of 2018 on January 11.

One of the first orders of business was to swear in council members for thier new terms.

Mayor Dale Cahall administered the oath of office to new council member Andy Clift and re-elected council members Kelly Cornette, Wade Highlander and Dave Guenther. Later in the meeting, Highlander was elected president of council by his fellow members.

Also during the meeting, Cahall and council honored the Georgetown Lady G Strikers SAY soccer team for winning the 2017 state championship in the 12 and under age group last fall.

Following a proclamation, the girls were called up to the front by name for recognition. The group also posed for a photo with Cahall and Village Administrator Art Owens.