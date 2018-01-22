Seven indicted by grand jury Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin 2017 busy for prosecutor’s office Property tax bills on the way Fire engine restoration project moves forward Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Two charged in body dumping case Eight charged by Brown County grand jury FP considers all computer classes Continued frigid temperatures forecasted Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward
News

Seven indicted by grand jury

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Jonathan Turner

 

Seven people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on January 11 on a variety of offenses.
Jonathan Turner, 37 of Ripley is charged with four counts of Rape, all first degree felonies, and three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, all third degree felonies.
The charges stem from allegations that Turner engaged in illegal sexual activity with an underage victim.
Thomas Stokes, 24 of Bethel, is charged with two counts of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. One charge is a third degree felony and one a fourth degree felony.
He is also charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and Theft, a fifth degree felony.
Hiram Abner, 40 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Domestic Violence and Harassment with a Bodily Substance, both third degree felonies.
Anita Idler, 59 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance, a third degree felony, and Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth degree felony.
David Adams, 27 of Aberdeen, is charged with Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a third degree felony, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony, and Resisting Arrest, a second degree misdemeanor.
Sherri Goble, 45 of Owensville, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs and Theft.  All charges are fifth degree felonies.
David Kilgore, Jr., 40 of Ripley, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony, and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, a first degree misdemeanor.
An indictment means that charges have been filed against an individual. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat