Seven indicted by grand jury

Seven people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on January 11 on a variety of offenses.

Jonathan Turner, 37 of Ripley is charged with four counts of Rape, all first degree felonies, and three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, all third degree felonies.

The charges stem from allegations that Turner engaged in illegal sexual activity with an underage victim.

Thomas Stokes, 24 of Bethel, is charged with two counts of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. One charge is a third degree felony and one a fourth degree felony.

He is also charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and Theft, a fifth degree felony.

Hiram Abner, 40 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Domestic Violence and Harassment with a Bodily Substance, both third degree felonies.

Anita Idler, 59 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance, a third degree felony, and Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth degree felony.

David Adams, 27 of Aberdeen, is charged with Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a third degree felony, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony, and Resisting Arrest, a second degree misdemeanor.

Sherri Goble, 45 of Owensville, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs and Theft. All charges are fifth degree felonies.

David Kilgore, Jr., 40 of Ripley, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony, and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, a first degree misdemeanor.

An indictment means that charges have been filed against an individual. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.