Rita C Leimberger David F Rockey More details in Sawyers case Soccer team honored in G’town Seven indicted by grand jury Broncos make WBHS wrestling history with 15th dual victory The leaders in local high school hoops Kleemeyer leads way for Lady Broncos in win over Clinton Massie Larry R Estes Juanita Cramer Vivienne I Van Harlingen Marion Partin 2017 busy for prosecutor’s office Property tax bills on the way Fire engine restoration project moves forward Rhonda O Kessel-Allen Roy E Boone Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Two charged in body dumping case Eight charged by Brown County grand jury FP considers all computer classes Continued frigid temperatures forecasted Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck
Obituaries

Rita C Leimberger

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Rita C. Leimberger, age 83 of Winchester, Ohio died Friday, January 19, 2018 at her residence. She was a 1952 graduate of Mt. Orab High School, a homemaker, a member of St. George Catholic Church, the St. George Church Altar Society and the Third Order of Carmelites. Mrs. Leimberger was born January 29, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Russell Otis and Catherine L. (Flick) Boone. She was also preceded in death by her husband – John Leimberger in 1994 whom she married January 9, 1954 and two brothers – Robert L. and Russell O. Boone.
Rita is survived by one son – Mark R. Leimberger of Winchester, Ohio; one daughter – Catherine F. Zurbuch and husband Dick of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Angela Gray and husband Clark of Ripley, Ohio, Suzanne Tracy and husband Seth of Georgetown, Ohio, Laura Ernst and husband Ryan of Georgetown, Ohio, Leah Franklin and husband Adam of Georgetown, Ohio, Hannah Kelley and husband Mac of Georgetown, Ohio, Bradley Zurbuch of Georgetown, Ohio and Alex Zurbuch of Georgetown, Ohio and fourteen great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday with the Rosary at 7:45 P.M. at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michael School, 300 Market Street, Ripley OH 45167
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat