The leaders in local high school hoops

The Eastern Lady Warriors topped Ripley Jan. 11 to rise to a 7-0 record in SHAC play. Above, Eastern’s Whitney Broughton fires from three-point land in the Lady Warriors’ Jan. 11 league win.

 

By Wade Linville – 

We’ve just passed the midway point of another exciting season of local high school hoops, and some of Brown County’s are on the right path in their quest to capture league crowns.
Inclement weather has caused a delay in the action for the county’s high school teams this month, but high school hoop action got underway once again as temperatures rose and snow melted.
In Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference varsity boys basketball, the Georgetown G-Men were on top in National Division standings as of Jan. 18 with a flawless league record of 5-0.
In the SBAAC American Division, Wilmington was leading the way in league standings as of Jan. 18 with a league record of 3-0, while Clinton Massie and Goshen held league marks of 2-1, and the Western Brown Broncos and New Richmond Lions stood at 1-2 in league play.
In Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys basketball standings as of Jan. 18, the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays were leading the way in Division I with a record of 5-1 in conference play, while the West Union Dragons were in second at 5-2, followed by Lynchburg-Clay at 4-3.
The Eastern Warriors stood at 2-4 in SHAC play, just behind the North Adams Green Devils who held a 3-5 conference record.
Leading the way in SHAC Division II was the Peebles Indians at 5-2, while Fairfield held a 4-2 league mark. The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets stood in third place in SHAC Division II standings at 3-3, followed by Whiteoak at 1-5 and Manchester at 1-6.
In SBAAC American Division girls basketball standings as of Jan. 17, it was Wilmington leading the way in league standings with a 5-0 record, while Goshen stood in second at 4-1, and Western Brown in third place with a 3-2 league mark.
The Williamsburg Lady Wildcats stood on top in SBAAC National Division standings at 7-0, followed by Bethel-Tate at 5-2 and East Clinton at 4-2.
The Georgetown Lady G-Men were in sixth place of seven teams in SBAAC National Division standings at 2-5 going into the Jan. 18 round of games.
The Eastern Lady Warriors were well on their way to repeating as SHAC Division I champs with a 7-0 record in conference play as of Jan. 17, followed by the North Adams Lady Green Devils at 7-1, and the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs at 6-1.
The Ripley Lady Jays were still in search of their first SHAC win of the season as of Jan. 17 with an 0-7 record in conference play.
In SHAC Division II girls basketball standings, the Fairfield Lady Lions were leading the way at 4-2, followed by the Peebles Lady Indians who held a 5-4 conference record.
The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets stood in fourth place in SHAC Division II standings as of Jan. 17 with a 3-4 record in conference play.

