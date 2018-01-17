Larry R. Estes, age 70 of Georgetown, formerly of Huber Heights, OH, passed away January 13, 2018. He was born March 20, 1947 in Dayton to the late Robert and Clarise Estes. Larry is survived by family and close friends. Larry was Secretary of DABC and was a Hall of Fame Inductee. He retired from Northridge Local Schools in Dayton as a Bus Driver, and then began driving bus for Western Brown Local Schools in Brown County. Visitation will be held from 12:30 – 1:30 pm on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial to follow at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to the American Cancer Society. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com