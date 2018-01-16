Vivienne I Van Harlingen

Vivienne Irene Van Harlingen, age 94 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ, the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 Auxiliary, the former Brown County Hospital Auxiliary and the Gaslight Players. She was born November 18, 1923 in Cardigan Shire, Wales the daughter of the late Edmund Garfield and Margaret Jones. Mrs. Van Harlingen was also preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years – Ralph Van Harlingen in 2010, one son – Ralph Wayne Van Harlingen, one brother – Cam Jones and one sister – Myfi Morris. Vivienne Irene Van Harlingen, age 94 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ, the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 Auxiliary, the former Brown County Hospital Auxiliary and the Gaslight Players. She was born November 18, 1923 in Cardigan Shire, Wales the daughter of the late Edmund Garfield and Margaret Jones. Mrs. Van Harlingen was also preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years – Ralph Van Harlingen in 2010, one son – Ralph Wayne Van Harlingen, one brother – Cam Jones and one sister – Myfi Morris.

Mrs. Van Harlingen is survived by two daughters – Vicky Coburn and husband Buddy of Georgetown, Ohio and Chris Van Harlingen of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – John Van Harlingen of Georgetown, Ohio; six grandchildren – Marie Pollitt of Amelia, Ohio, Andrew Carter and wife Tawnya of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Darby Sharp of Amelia, Ohio, Corinna Henderson of Cincinnati, Ohio, John Braunstein and wife Cheri of Georgetown, Ohio and Troy Braunstein and wife Emily of Bracken County, Kentucky; fourteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Troy Braunstein and Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Thursday at the Church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.