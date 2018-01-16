Marion Partin, age 74 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Friday, January 12, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was retired from General Motors. Marion was born September 9, 1943 in Frakes, Kentucky the son of the late John and Lizzie (Daugherty) Partin. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter – Rebecca Partin; brother – Roy Partin and sister – Joyce Willis. Marion Partin, age 74 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Friday, January 12, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was retired from General Motors. Marion was born September 9, 1943 in Frakes, Kentucky the son of the late John and Lizzie (Daugherty) Partin. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter – Rebecca Partin; brother – Roy Partin and sister – Joyce Willis.

Mr. Martin is survived by one daughter – Linda Caddell and husband Joe of Norwood, Ohio; one brother – Alford Partin of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one sister – Loney Ponders of Cincinnati, Ohio and three grandsons – Alex, Aaron and Erwin Caddell all of Norwood, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Jonathan Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery near Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.