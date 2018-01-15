Rhonda O Kessel-Allen

Rhonda Orlea Kessel-Allen, age 60 of Maysville, Kentucky, formerly of Ripley, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at her residence. She was a homemaker, a United States Army veteran and a member of the Wednesday Night Bowling League at the Town and Country Bowling Lanes in Aberdeen, Ohio. Rhonda was born June 5, 1957 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Naomi (Cook) Kessel of Ripley, Ohio and the late James William Kessel, Sr. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by one brother – Michael Kessel and her father-in-law – David Allen.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Allen is survived by her husband – Faron Allen; her six four-legged fur babies; two brothers – James W. Kessel, Jr. and wife Bonnie of Arlington, Georgia and Richard Kessel and wife Carolyn of Ripley, Ohio; one sister – Jackie Bishop and husband Terry of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; mother-in-law – Dorothy Frazier of Aberdeen, Ohio; father-in-law – Harry Frazier and wife Jenny of Aberdeen, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Michael Frazier of Aberdeen, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Michelle Hoop and husband Jeff of West Union, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio with military services by the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post #367 of Ripley, Ohio.