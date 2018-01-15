Howard L Meeker Cleo Scott Domie J Knowles G-Men on top in SBAAC Nat’l Division standings at 5-0 Blue Jays bounce back from loss to Eastern Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3 Janice B Fite Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Two charged in body dumping case Eight charged by Brown County grand jury FP considers all computer classes Continued frigid temperatures forecasted Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce
Obituaries

Howard L Meeker

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Howard Leo Meeker, 92, of Cincinnati, formally of Locust Ridge, passed away Friday, January 12, 2018.  He was born May 11, 1925 in Locust Ridge, OH, son of the late George Washington and Clara Ann Fischer Meeker.  He was the widower of the late Florel Rowley Meeker.

Among many trades and skills, Howard was a Registered Professional Engineer and a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator.  He and his wife, Florel, owned four area Nursing Homes.  He served a S. Sgt 12th Air Force, U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943-1945.  During his tenure in the military he was awarded several medals.  Howard was a past member of Toast Masters and the Cincinnati Music Theater.  He earned a diploma in Industrial Engineering from Ohio Mechanics Institute and he took continuing education at University of Cincinnati, Ohio University, Chase, University of Alabama Birmingham and Huntsville, Auburn University and Tulane University.  He worked for numerous companies including Boeing Aircraft for which he worked at NASA on the Saturn V Rocket. He also farmed and raised livestock.

He is survived by his children, Steven Louis Meeker, Patricia Annette Meeker and William Howard Meeker.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Calvin Peter Meeker, Edward George Meeker, Joseph Asbury Washington Meeker and William Charles Meeker Sr.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane St., Bethel.  Rev. Tom Gaskins will be officiating.  Interment will follow at Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Southwest Ohio VFW Memorial Team.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat