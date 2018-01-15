Howard L Meeker

Howard Leo Meeker, 92, of Cincinnati, formally of Locust Ridge, passed away Friday, January 12, 2018. He was born May 11, 1925 in Locust Ridge, OH, son of the late George Washington and Clara Ann Fischer Meeker. He was the widower of the late Florel Rowley Meeker.

Among many trades and skills, Howard was a Registered Professional Engineer and a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator. He and his wife, Florel, owned four area Nursing Homes. He served a S. Sgt 12th Air Force, U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943-1945. During his tenure in the military he was awarded several medals. Howard was a past member of Toast Masters and the Cincinnati Music Theater. He earned a diploma in Industrial Engineering from Ohio Mechanics Institute and he took continuing education at University of Cincinnati, Ohio University, Chase, University of Alabama Birmingham and Huntsville, Auburn University and Tulane University. He worked for numerous companies including Boeing Aircraft for which he worked at NASA on the Saturn V Rocket. He also farmed and raised livestock.

He is survived by his children, Steven Louis Meeker, Patricia Annette Meeker and William Howard Meeker.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Calvin Peter Meeker, Edward George Meeker, Joseph Asbury Washington Meeker and William Charles Meeker Sr.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane St., Bethel. Rev. Tom Gaskins will be officiating. Interment will follow at Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Southwest Ohio VFW Memorial Team.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.