Fire engine restoration project moves forward

By Martha B. Jacob –

The restoration project of an old 1926 Studebaker fire engine pumper truck owned by the Village of Georgetown grows closer to completion every day, according to Jesse Green, a Georgetown firefighter, EMT and police officer.

Green has spearheaded the project since its inception early in 2017 with an organizational meeting held in when a handful of Georgetown residents got together to raise enough money to restore the old fire truck. The truck was actually purchased new by the village in 1926 and used until the 1940’s.

According to Georgetown administrator Art Owens, nearly all the work on the old truck will be done locally by volunteers.