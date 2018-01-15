2017 busy for prosecutor’s office

By Wayne Gates –

The Brown County Prosecutor’s Office was a busy place in 2017.

Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin said that the number of cases was consistent with the recent past.

“We totaled out with 281 felony indicted cases, which is pretty close to where the office has been for the past five years,” Corbin said.

“Of those 281, roughly half were straight drug cases, trafficking, possession, involuntary manslaughter for a drug overdose, things like that. If you take the number of all the burglaries, breaking and entering, the thefts that are related to drug usage, then the number skyrockets to 85 percent of so of our cases in common pleas court that are drug related.”

Corbin and his staff are responsible for prosecuting in all three courts in the county.