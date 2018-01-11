Lady Warriors stroll to 10-3

By Wade Linville –

Success on the hardwood continues for the Eastern Lady Warriors. After claiming the Brown County Holiday Tournament championship with a win over Western Brown on Dec. 29, the Lady Warriors came off holiday break to dominate for a 74-22 non-league victory over the now 3-8 Georgetown Lady G-Men on Jan. 6 to up their overall record on the season to 10-3.

The Lady Warriors stood at 6-0 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play as of Jan 6 in their quest to repeat as the SHAC Division I champs.