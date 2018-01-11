Domie J. Knowles, age 100, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at home surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.

She was born March 19, 1917 in Ashton, Nebraska, daughter of the late Stanley Blazey and Anna Siwinski Blazey.

Domie was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church at Arnheim and was a longtime volunteer at Samaritan Outreach in Hilsboro.

Surviving are four daughters, Ann Harmon of Canton, OH, Carol (David) Keller of Williamsburg, OH, Mary (Bob) Barnett of Sardinia, OH, and Patricia Jones of Cincinnati, OH, eight grandchildren, Patricia Kennedy, John G. (Teresa) Kennedy, Gilbert (Mary) Keller, Matt Keller, Ryan (Nicole) Barnett, Robert (Ciara) Barnett, Benjamin Barnett, and Jennifer (Kevin) Fisher, and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Domie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Gilbert Knowles, who passed away in 1994, brother, Ben Blazey, and two sisters, Martha and Helen Blazey.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim, Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 10:00 am with Rev. Dhorman Beyers officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Friday, January 12, 2018 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Contributions may be made to the St. Mary Catholic Church or Hospice of Hope.