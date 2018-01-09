Sister Cecilia Huber, OSU died peacefully at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center on December 30, 2017, at the age of 86. Beloved member of the Ursulines of Brown County for 67 years. Born and raised in Mercer County, Ohio, Sr. Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents Urban and Marian Huber, as well as her siblings, Don, Gerry, Myron (Norma) Huber, Velma (Paul) Billerman, Alice Thieman, and Phyllis Stachler. Dear sister-in-law of Marlene Huber, Joann Huber, and Dennis Stachler. Special aunt of three generations of nieces and nephews. Sr. Cecilia taught at the School of the Brown County Ursulines, Ursuline Academy, Chatfield College, did pastoral work in the diocese of Fairbanks, Alaska and served in congregational leadership. Because Sr. Cecilia was beloved by so many there will be two memorial Masses. The first will be held at Ursuline Academy, 5535 Pfeiffer Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242 on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM. The second Mass will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Chapel, 20918 S.R. 251, St. Martin, Ohio 45118 on Saturday January 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be sent to Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45215 or the Ursulines of Brown County, 20860 S.R. 251, St. Martin, Ohio 45118. Arrangements are being handled by E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel. www.ecnurre.com