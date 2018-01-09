Perlie R Jennings Sr

Perlie Ray “Pete” Jennings, Sr., age 88 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, January 5, 2018 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He retired from Equity Dairies/Milk Marketing in Sardinia, Ohio in 1996, was a United States Korean War Army veteran, attended the Ripley Church of the Nazarene in Ripley, Ohio and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Pete was born November 11, 1929 in Russellville, Ohio the son of the late Robert Glen Jennings and Stella (Fryer) Paul. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Agatha “Maggie” Madeline Jennings, one daughter – Wanda K. Price and one son – Danny Ray Jennings. Perlie Ray “Pete” Jennings, Sr., age 88 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, January 5, 2018 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He retired from Equity Dairies/Milk Marketing in Sardinia, Ohio in 1996, was a United States Korean War Army veteran, attended the Ripley Church of the Nazarene in Ripley, Ohio and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Pete was born November 11, 1929 in Russellville, Ohio the son of the late Robert Glen Jennings and Stella (Fryer) Paul. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Agatha “Maggie” Madeline Jennings, one daughter – Wanda K. Price and one son – Danny Ray Jennings.

Mr. Jennings is survived by his wife 14 years, Ruby Pauline (Jimison) Jennings, whom he married May 17, 2003; one daughter – Beverly Jo Jennings of Georgetown, Ohio; three sons –Dennis Jennings of Georgetown, Ohio, Tony Jennings of Cincinnati, Ohio and Butch Jennings of Williamsburg, Ohio; seven step-children; seven grandchildren – Gene Price and wife Michelle of Ripley, Ohio, Kelly Diener and husband Dave of Sydney, Ohio, Jeffrey Price of California, Michael Jennings of Georgetown, Ohio, Kyle Jennings of Blue Creek, Ohio and Bridget Jennings of Milford, Ohio; seven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to any veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice, the Ripley Church of the Nazarene or to the Georgetown Life Squad.