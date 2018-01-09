Perlie R Jennings Sr Kirby L Cornett Kenneth L Stein Jimmie R Gifford Sr Sister Cecilia Huber Ethel W Shelton Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Two charged in body dumping case Eight charged by Brown County grand jury FP considers all computer classes Continued frigid temperatures forecasted Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Top ten stories of 2017 Chamber discusses plans for 2018 Marcy’s Country Kitchen holiday gifts Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Shop With a Cop 2017 Teen charged with multiple rapes G’Town Council plans to raise water rates Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels Regional disaster drill held Jacob honored Sardinia joins new fire district County pays 10K in Varnau attorney fees Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short $200M Solar Farm discussed Adult education continues to grow at Southern Hills Georgetown 2017 Christmas parade Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpon Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Anderson pleads guilty Mt. Orab Christmas Parade Senior Playground now open Unemployment rate up slightly in October Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Man charged with killing grandson Orscheln holds grand opening in Mt. Orab New joint Fire & EMS District discussed Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four
Perlie Ray “Pete” Jennings, Sr., age 88 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, January 5, 2018 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He retired from Equity Dairies/Milk Marketing in Sardinia, Ohio in 1996, was a United States Korean War Army veteran, attended the Ripley Church of the Nazarene in Ripley, Ohio and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Pete was born November 11, 1929 in Russellville, Ohio the son of the late Robert Glen Jennings and Stella (Fryer) Paul. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Agatha “Maggie” Madeline Jennings, one daughter – Wanda K. Price and one son – Danny Ray Jennings.
Mr. Jennings is survived by his wife 14 years, Ruby Pauline (Jimison) Jennings, whom he married May 17, 2003; one daughter – Beverly Jo Jennings of Georgetown, Ohio; three sons –Dennis Jennings of Georgetown, Ohio, Tony Jennings of Cincinnati, Ohio and Butch Jennings of Williamsburg, Ohio; seven step-children; seven grandchildren – Gene Price and wife Michelle of Ripley, Ohio, Kelly Diener and husband Dave of Sydney, Ohio, Jeffrey Price of California, Michael Jennings of Georgetown, Ohio, Kyle Jennings of Blue Creek, Ohio and Bridget Jennings of Milford, Ohio; seven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to any veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice, the Ripley Church of the Nazarene or to the Georgetown Life Squad.
